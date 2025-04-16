Telangana gears up for Saraswati Pushkaralu

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is gearing up for Saraswati Pushkaralu, scheduled from May 15 to 26, with large-scale arrangements at the Triveni Sangam in Mahadevpur mandal of Bhupalapally district. A 100-bed Tent City will be set up to accommodate the influx of 50,000 to 1 lakh devotees expected daily during the 12-day event. Daily Saraswati Aarti will be performed at the Sangam bathing ghat by priests from Kashi. A 17-foot stone idol of Goddess Saraswati will be installed at the site.

A dedicated mobile application—Saraswati Pushkaralu 2025—and the website www.saraswatipushkaralu.com were launched by IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha to guide devotees with information on ghats, programmes, accommodation, parking, and medical services. The app is available in Telugu, English, Hindi, and Marathi. Konda Surekha noted that, apart from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, this is the only other location where three rivers converge—Godavari, Pranahita, and the subterranean Saraswati. Pushkaralu occurs once in 12 years when Jupiter moves from Rishabha Rashi to Mithuna Rashi.

The state government has allocated `35 crore for development works, including construction of ghats and temple renovation, in preparation for both Saraswati Pushkaralu and the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu in 2026. Officials have studied arrangements made during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj to replicate cleanliness and crowd management.

Several Peetadhipathis have been invited, with four to five already confirming participation. Daily rituals like Dattatreya Homam, Rudra Homam, and Putrakameshti Homam will be conducted throughout the event.

Sridhar Babu recalled that the Congress government had earlier organized Saraswati Pushkaralu in 2013. He said NTPC and Singareni Collieries are contributing to the Tent City project, which has been in planning for several months. A bus shelter is also being developed.

He expressed hope for divine blessings to ensure sufficient water in the rivers and mentioned talks with the Maharashtra government for water release.