Telangana Gears Up to Meet Future Power Demand, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Highlights Government’s Proactive Energy Initiatives

Mahabubnagar: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, speaking at a public meeting in Nawabpet following the inauguration of new 33/11 kV substations in Jadcherla constituency, underscored the Telangana government’s strategic efforts to meet the growing power demand and position the state for future energy needs. Addressing concerns raised by political opponents before the elections about possible power shortages under Congress rule, the Deputy CM asserted that the state is now moving beyond mere uninterrupted supply towards achieving surplus electricity generation.

Bhatti Vikramarka highlighted the remarkable increase in Telangana’s electricity demand as a positive indicator of industrial growth and rising living standards. He pointed out that during the last year of TRS governance in March 2023, the peak power demand was 15,497 megawatts. However, under Congress administration, by March 2025, this figure rose sharply to 17,162 megawatts, an increase of nearly 2,000 megawatts. Despite this surge, he proudly stated, there has not been a single interruption in power supply.

Looking ahead, the Deputy CM revealed that by 2035, Telangana’s power demand is projected to reach 33,775 megawatts. To meet this anticipated growth, the government has already laid out comprehensive plans to expand production capacity and enhance distribution infrastructure, ensuring that the state’s energy supply keeps pace with its development goals.

He emphasized the vital role that reliable and abundant power plays in attracting global investors, affirming that Telangana is well-equipped to provide industry and businesses with the electricity required to compete on the world stage. The Deputy CM further reiterated that no external conspiracy can halt Telangana’s rise, emphasizing that only a government focused on people’s welfare can ensure sustainable development.

Addressing welfare schemes, Bhatti Vikramarka noted that 90 lakh families are currently benefiting from government programs such as free 200 units of electricity per household and subsidized fine rice distribution, policies that are unique to Telangana in the country. He highlighted increased diet allowances for schoolchildren, extensive fee reimbursements for higher education, and free healthcare coverage up to ₹10 lakh under the Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme. Youth unemployment is being tackled through government job recruitment and self-employment initiatives under the “Rajiv Yuva Vikasam” program.

The Deputy CM also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to farmers by noting direct loan waivers for those with loans up to ₹2 lakh, cash support of ₹12,000 under Rythu Bharosa, and similar assistance for landless agricultural laborers. Housing support is extended to the homeless with ₹5 lakh grants, while monthly pensions are disbursed to the elderly and widows.

He proudly mentioned that promises made during the pre-election “People’s March” padayatra, such as ₹70 crore compensation for farmers affected by the Udandapur reservoir project, are being fulfilled promptly under the Congress government.

Bhatti Vikramarka also took a strong stand against the previous TRS government’s record, accusing it of symbolic gestures without real progress, citing that irrigation projects like Palamuru-Rangareddy, initiated in 2015, failed to deliver water to even a single acre despite a decade passing. In contrast, he credited Congress with making major irrigation projects between Jurala and Srisailam a reality, further enhancing Telangana’s agricultural prospects.