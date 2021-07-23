Telangana: GHMC fines Padi Kaushik Reddy over setting up flexies in Hyderabad

The political leaders and people from various sections have complained to GHMC officials about the flexies and flags set up in various parts of the city, including the IT corridor in the name of Padi Kaushik Reddy, on the occasion of he joining the TRS party from the Congress. Most people tweeted that those responsible should be fined. EVDM responded to this and imposed fines and removed flexis, flags, banners, hoardings. EVDM Director Vishwajit replied that there was no bias against anyone in the matter and that they were working transparently as per the law.

The e-challans were issued by the Central Enforcement Division of the EVDM, imposing penalties on Koushik Reddy for flexi in those areas. Penalties range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh per flexi and a total fine of Rs 4.56 lakh was reportedly imposed. Congress leaders Dasoju Shravan and Anjan Kumar Yadav criticized the GHMC for turning a blind eye to enforce the law as it had photos of CM KCR, KTR, Harish Rao, Santosh Kumar, and Kavitha on the flexi.

It is learnt that former Huzurabad Congress leader Padi Kaushik Reddy has joined the TRS. He joined TRS in the presence of KCR at Telangana Bhavan, Hyderabad. Koushik Reddy was invited to the party by CM KCR.