Telangana: Godavari overflows as water levels rise in Bhadrachalam

Water levels in the Godavari River at Bhadrachalam are on the rise due to floodwaters flowing from upstream areas and ongoing rainfall across Telangana. As of 7 am on Saturday, the water level exceeded 32.5 feet. The increase in water has resulted in several steps at the local bathing ghats being submerged.

Authorities have warned that the water level at Bhadrachalam is expected to continue rising as more water flows in from upstream. As a precaution, access to the Nara Sarila area of the popular tourist spot at Parnasala in Dummugudem mandal has been restricted to visitors.

In addition, heavy floodwaters are entering the Thaliperu reservoir in Charla mandal. To mitigate the impact of flooding, officials have installed motors to prevent floodwaters from encroaching into Bhadrachalam town through sluices. Local residents are advised to remain vigilant as the situation develops.