Telangana: Godavari river overflows at Bhadrachalam

Heavy rainfall across the Telangana state has resulted in a significant rise in the water level of the Godavari River at Bhadrachalam, currently measuring 21 feet as of this morning.

The surge in water levels has led to flooding in the Nara Sarila area of Parnasala, located in the Dummugudem mandal, prompting authorities to restrict access to tourists as floodwater has inundated the Sita Vagu.

Furthermore, floodwaters are advancing towards the Thaliperu project in Cherla mandal. Officials have indicated that water levels are expected to continue rising due to the ongoing influx from upstream.

