Telangana Government Announces Development Plans for Warangal, Hanmakonda, and Kazipet

Warangal: On the occasion of completing one year of the "People's Governance" initiative, the Telangana state government has announced several key development projects for the tri-city area of Warangal, Hanmakonda, and Kazipet.

Warangal, known for its historical significance during the Kakatiya dynasty, has faced years of underdevelopment. Despite being the second-largest city in Telangana after Hyderabad, it has not seen much growth in recent years. However, the state government is now focused on improving the city and its surrounding areas.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched various development programs at the Praja Vijayotsavam (People's Victory Festival), which aims to drive growth and infrastructure development in the region. These projects are part of the city's 2041 Master Plan, which outlines long-term strategies for Warangal's growth.

The government has allocated ₹4,962.47 crore for the development of Warangal, focusing on multiple sectors including infrastructure, transportation, and housing. Some of the key projects include:

The Development Projects for Warangal:

- Underground Drainage System: ₹4,170 crore

- Mamunuru Airport Land Acquisition: ₹205 crore

- Kakatiya Mega Textile Park: ₹160.92 crore

- Infrastructure Development in Textile Park (roads, schools, and facilities): ₹33.60 crore

- Indiramma Houses for Farmers (landowners in the textile park area): ₹43.15 crore

- Kaloji Kala Kshetram (Cultural Center): ₹85 crore

- Road Expansion from Parakala to Erragattu Gutta: ₹65 crore

- Nayeem Nagar Bridge Construction: ₹8.3 crore

- Warangal Municipal Corporation Building: ₹32.5 crore

- Inner Ring Road Development: ₹80 crore

- New Polytechnic College Building at Bhadrakali Temple: ₹28 crore

- Road Development in Greater Warangal Municipal Limits: ₹49.5 crore

- Urdu Bhavan and Shadi Khana: ₹1.5 crore

These projects are expected to improve the city's infrastructure, provide better amenities for residents, and create new opportunities for growth. Among the major developments, the Mamnoor Airport and Kakatiya Textile Park are seen as key initiatives to boost economic activity and attract investment to the region.

The Chief Minister also emphasized that these projects will not only enhance the city’s infrastructure but will also create jobs and improve the living standards for the people of Warangal. The government's efforts are aimed at bringing Warangal into a new phase of development and ensuring that the city keeps up with the changing needs of its population.

As these plans begin to take shape, Warangal is set to undergo significant improvements, making it a more developed and accessible city for its residents and visitors.