Telangana Government Announces Rs. 5 Lakh Compensation for Families of Gulf Migrant Workers

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has approved a compensation scheme providing ₹5 lakh to the families of workers who lost their lives while working in the Gulf countries. This decision aims to support the families of migrant workers who have faced hardship due to the untimely demise of their loved ones abroad.



To implement this scheme effectively, the government has outlined specific eligibility criteria and procedures for identifying the deserving beneficiaries. The initiative reflects the state government's commitment to the welfare of its citizens and acknowledges the sacrifices made by migrant workers who seek better opportunities overseas.

The compensation will provide much-needed financial assistance to the affected families, helping them cope with their loss and rebuild their lives. The government encourages eligible families to apply for the assistance, ensuring that those in need can access the support they deserve. Further details on the application process and eligibility criteria will be announced shortly.