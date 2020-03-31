Telangana government begins ration items distribution from today

Amid of Coronavirus positive cases mount in Telangana, the state government has decided to distribute the ration items to the white ration cardholders.

The Civil Supplies Department officials have started the distribution of rice and other items from Tuesday (March 31). So far, there are nearly 87.59 lakh families who have white ration cards.

Recently, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has ordered to provide 12kg rice to each beneficiary in the card. With this, the officials have moved nearly 3.36 lakh tonnes of rice to the ration dealers, which is estimated a financial burden of Rs 1,103 crore on the government. Along with rice, the government has decided to give an additional Rs 1,500 to each white card to buy other essential goods.

The media bulletin released by Minister for Health Telangana over the status of Coronavirus positive cases, where it states 61 active cases, 14 cured or discharged case, and two death across the state as on March 30.





Recently, six deaths were recorded in the state due to Coronavirus, where all the six people have attended a religious prayer at Markaz in Nizamuddin of New Delhi between March 13-15.

The Telangana government has also initiated the process of procuring rice from the farmers. For the harvesting of the crop, the government has decided to bring labourers from Bihar. Soon this process will pick up space.