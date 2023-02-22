Telangana government committed to promote Telugu language

Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, a meeting of poets and writers was held at Telangana Sahitya Akademi premises on Tuesday.

Chairman of Telangana Sahitya Akademi, Juluri Gowri Shankar said, "Telangana government is committed to full implementation of Telugu language and we are working for the development of Telugu language in accordance with the visionary ideas of Chief Minister KCR. As part of the preservation of the mother tongue across the State, our literary and cultural auras are spreading from the village to the urban level and the students are getting stronger through "Mana Ooru - Mana Charithra."

Telangana State Library Association Chairman Ayachitham Sridhar said that the work of preserving the mother tongue alive should start from our homes. Everyone in society should work for the preservation of Telugu language. He said the government will provide full support to the Telugu language.

Telangana Literary Association Secretary K. Anandachari said that no matter how many efforts are made without exploring the reasons for the decline of the mother tongue, the language itself will be alive only if we live as human beings.