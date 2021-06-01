Telangana: Government Decides To Provide 20 Kg Rice Free To The Ration Card Holders

It is known that the lockdown in Telangana will continue till June 9. The government has extended the lockdown as part of efforts to curb the spread of the corona. However, due to this lockdown, the poor people are struggling financially. Thus, the KCR government has decided to supply free rice to the poor. Under the direction of the Chief Minister and Ministry of Civil Supplies, 20 kg of free rice will be provided to each person for June and July months. An additional 10 kg of rice will be added to the monthly supply and thus additional 2 lakh 53 thousand metric tonnes of rice will be provided in June in addition to the 78 lakh metric tonnes.

The government has decided to offer 5 kg rice for free in July. This will be in addition to the 15 kg provided for 53,56,000 cards identified by the Central Government in the ratio to be provided in June. The State Government will provide 15 kg rice free of cost to 33,86,000 cardholders without any restriction. It is learned that the government provided free rations in the first phase lockdown from May to October. In the wake of such situations, 15 kg of rice is being provided free of cost as in the past 12 kg of rice. The Telangana government will also provide this benefit to the beneficiaries who are not covered in the Central Government scheme.