Telangana government declares holiday for women on International Women's Day

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday passed an order declaring holiday for all the women working in both government and private sectors on occasion of International Women's Day.



Similarly, The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA &UD) department has decided to organise a week-long programmes for women from March 8 in connection with International Women's Day across the Telangana State.



Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Sunday directed the officials concerned to prepare an action plan for celebrating Women's Day on a grand note, especially highlighting the importance of women power and their role in the society.

Officials were directed to organise the programmes involving elected women public representatives in Urban and rural local bodies, SHGs, sanitary workers and NGOs.

During the week-long celebrations, the activities like sports, cultural programmes, health camps and felicitation to the progressive women who achieved success in various fields should be held. Apart from this, the local bodies, which are executing different programmes in handling dry waste, kitchen waste and water conservation effectively and also women working in these areas would be identified and felicitated, KTR said.

Similarly, the Municipal department is also planning to conduct an exhibition of products manufactured by SHGs in the urban areas and to hold the Kanti Velugu camps for women employees.

The officials were also directed to organise special seminars on women's health, security and empowerment, for creating more awareness among women.

On the occasion, the specific instructions were given to the officials that the programmes should be conducted by inviting senior women officials from different departments, district collectors, women police officers and judges. All the programmes should be organised on a grand note and ensure they are conducted successfully, Minister KTR added.