Telangana Government Ensures Uninterrupted Irrigation for Rabi Crops

Gadwal: The Telangana State Government is committed to protecting standing crops, ensuring an uninterrupted water supply for farmers, said Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Captain N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. He dismissed false propaganda regarding irrigation water availability and directed irrigation officials to visit the field and inform farmers about the actual situation.

On Monday evening, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao, and TSSPDCL CMD Musharraf, held a video conference from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat. The conference included district collectors, police commissioners, SPs, and officials from the Agriculture, Electricity, and Irrigation departments.

Focus on Rabi Crops and Irrigation Management

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasized that Rabi crops will be ready for harvest in the next 15 days, urging officials to coordinate efforts and support farmers at the field level. He directed irrigation officials to ensure water supply reaches the tail-end ayacut areas and stated that no disruptions in electricity supply have occurred so far.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao stated that rumors about crop damage are misleading and urged officials to act immediately to address concerns.

Water Release and Infrastructure Maintenance

Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari assured that the state machinery is actively monitoring the Rabi crop situation through regular video conferences. She stated that:

1.5 TMC of water has been released from Annapurna Sagar to Ranganayaka Sagar.

Pump house repairs have been carried out to improve irrigation infrastructure.

District-Level Monitoring

Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santhosh reported that:

Irrigation water supply is being carefully monitored to ensure water reaches the last ayacut areas.

All available resources are being utilized to protect standing crops.

Officials from the Agriculture, Irrigation, and Electricity Departments are working in coordination and conducting regular field visits.

The video conference was attended by Jogulamba Gadwal SP Srinivasa Rao, Agriculture Officer Sakriya Naik, Irrigation Department official Srinivas, and Agriculture Department AD, among others.

The government reassured farmers that all necessary measures are being taken to protect Rabi crops and prevent any losses due to water shortages.