Telangana government extends aid balm to migrant labour

Hyderabad: Following Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's assertion that no migrant worker would go hungry in the state, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Chairman of Civil Supplies M Srinivas Reddy and MLA Muta Gopal distributed 12 kg rice and Rs 500 to each migrant worker in Musheerabad Constituency on Tuesday.

Rammohan said Telangana is the first state to announce lockdown in the country, and it was to safeguard the people of Telangana from the clutches of rapidly spreading Coronavirus in the country.

He noted that due to lockdown, most of the sectors saw their activities grind to a halt, throwing migrant workers out on the streets, with no wages.

Since they are stakeholders in the development of state, the CM announced a ration of 12kg rice and Rs 500 to each migrant worker.

The total number of migrant workers in the GHMC limits is 34,283 and quantity of rice to be distributed is 411.396 tonnes at the rate of Rs 32.73 per kg.

Total cost would come to Rs 1,34,64,991. In addition to this Rs 500 is to be given to each migrant worker and the total amount would be Rs 1,71,41,500.

Srinivas Reddy said the police department, GHMC and civil supplies departments are coordinating to make necessary arrangements.

Civil Supplies Corporation is making arrangements for supply of 12 kg rice each for 3,35,669 people in the state, which would require 4,028 tonnes of rice and total cost including Rs500 to each person comes to Rs 16,78,34,500.