Telangana Government Extends LRS Deadline Until March 31

Live
Just In
In a significant relief to property buyers, the Telangana government has extended the deadline for the Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS) until March 31.
Hyderabad: In a significant relief to property buyers, the Telangana government has extended the deadline for the Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS) until March 31. This decision benefits those who purchased plots in unregistered layouts over the past four years.
The extension provides an opportunity for plot owners to regularize their properties and ensure compliance with legal norms. The government introduced LRS to bring unauthorized layouts under proper regulations, enabling owners to obtain clear title deeds and access basic amenities like roads, drainage, and electricity.
Authorities have urged plot owners to take advantage of this extension and complete the regularization process within the stipulated time. More details on the application procedure and required documents are available on the official government portals.
This move is expected to provide relief to thousands of buyers facing legal hurdles and ensure smoother property transactions in the state.