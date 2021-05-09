Telangana Government failed to stop black marketing of remdesivir injections: Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy

Khammam: BJP Core Committee member, former MLC and party National co-in-charge Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy criticised that the State government has miserably failed in preventing black marketing of Remdesivir injections, which were supplied by the government for Covid patients.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he said that Covid patients were facing problems in getting remdesivir injections in the erstwhile Khammam district, but the officials concerned have failed in providing the injections to them. He alleged that several numbers of injections were misused in Khammam, Kothagudem and Bhadrachalam area hospitals, but the officials were turning a blind eye on this issue. He demanded to the government to conduct an enquiry on the misuse of remdesivir injections and take immediate action against the accused.

Sudhakar Reddy suggested the Collectors of both the districts to solve oxygen supply problems for Covid patients immediately. He demanded the government to increase the number of corona testing centres in the erstwhile Khammam district immediately and to continue mobile testing centres in agency villages. He also asked to increase beds in hospitals in the district.

Referring the issues faced by chilli farmers of Julurupahad and Enkoor mandals, Ponguleti demanded the government to take the chilli traders, who cheated the farmers, into custody.