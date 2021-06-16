Telangana: Government Gives A Green Signal For The Recruitment Of Contract And Outsourcing Employees

The Telangana government has given the green signal for the recruitment of staff required to work under the Telangana Medical Policy Council. It referred to recruit 2383 persons in various departments on a contract and outsourcing basis and also issued orders. Of these, 491 posts will be filled on contract and 1892 posts are on outsource basis. According to the government, the contract will be for one year. Telangana Government's Secretary Ronald Ross has directed the Health Medical and Family Welfare Department to take appropriate action.

The joint Mahbubnagar district has been assigned 222 of these positions. 65 positions will be filled on a contract basis, while 157 will be filled through outsourcing. They have an agreement for one year. Civil Assistant Surgeon, ICU Head, general medicine, pulmonary medicine, radiology technician, ventilator technician, lab technician, ANM, staff nurse, X-ray attendees, theatre assistant, ECG technician, pharmacist, Office attender, radiographers, sweepers, Security guards, and other posts will be filled. Authorities have asked interested and eligible people to apply. In Nagarkurnool district, 17 contract posts, 43 outsourcing posts will be filled while 3 contracts and 7 outsourcing posts in Mahbubnagar. 15 contracts and 34 outsourcing posts in Narayanpet and 13 contracts and 21 outsourcing Vanaparthi, and finally 21 outsourcing posts, 17 contracts in JogulambaGadwal district 52 will be filled.