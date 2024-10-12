Telangana Government Inaugurates 2.5 Megawatt Power Plant at Ashwaraopet Palm Oil Factory

BADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM : Deputy Chief Minister Batti Vikramarka, along with Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, inaugurated a 2.5 megawatt power plant at the Ashwaraopet Palm Oil Factory, constructed at a cost of ₹36.5 crores. This important development took place in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and marks a significant step toward enhancing green energy in the region.

In his remarks at the inauguration, Deputy Chief Minister Vikramarka expressed his satisfaction with the plant's opening, stating, "This is the first Vijayadashami after the Indiramma Rajyam Congress Party came to power. We promise to stand by the government so that the people of the state achieve success. The opening of a power plant as a Dussehra gift brings joy to our community."

Highlighting the shift towards renewable energy, Vikramarka noted, "The whole world is moving towards green power from thermal power. We are committed to producing 20 thousand megawatts of green energy in Telangana over the next five years."

The Deputy Chief Minister also referred to the visionary work of Nedurumalli Janardhana Reddy, who initiated palm oil cultivation in the state back in 1990, and mentioned measures such as increasing customs duty on palm oil imports by 28% and implementing a support price for local palm oil.



Under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's leadership, the government has made significant financial commitments, allocating ₹73,000 crores to support various initiatives. Vikramarka emphasized that they have made history by waiving off loans worth ₹18,000 crores for two lakh farmers within 15 days of taking office.



Responding to criticism from previous BRS rulers, Vikramarka stated, "While they waived off some loans, we are fully committed to supporting farmers. We will waive the rest of the loans and ensure that farmers' crop insurance premiums are covered by the government."



In a forward-looking statement, he discussed plans for pilot projects and the provision of solar pump sets in agricultural fields, as well as the installation of solar panels on homes through government funding. He announced an initiative to start a solar project targetting two villages in the Ashwaraopet area as part of the state's commitment to renewable energy.



Vikramarka concluded by assuring farmers that the government would address any technical issues related to loan waivers, reinforcing their pledge to support agricultural communities and improve the overall farming experience in Telangana.




























































