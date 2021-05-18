Telangana Government Increases 15 Per Cent Stipend For house Surgeons And Junior Doctors

The state government has given good news to all the junior doctors, house surgeons and PG doctors in Telangana. It is learned that ten days ago, junior doctors wrote a letter to the government demanding an increase in their salaries. The government has ordered a 15 per cent increase in stipend for junior doctors as promised earlier in the order.

The salaries of House Surgeon Medical and House Surgeon Dental has been ordered to increase from Rs 19,589 to Rs 22,527. For PG degree, diploma, super speciality, MDS, the Telangana government has issued orders increasing the current stipend by 15 per cent.







We have brought this issue to Hon'ble CM's notice and he has issued orders to Health secretary to enhance stipends of house surgeons and PGs by 15%



Minister KTR responded to this tweet. He wrote, "We have brought this issue to Honourable Chief Minister KCR's notice and he has issued orders to Health secretary to enhance stipends of house surgeons and PGs by 15%. GOs being issued today".

Well, many people are worried about the second dosage of the Covid-19 vaccine. So the government has decided to give the second dose at the same medical centre where the first dose was taken. The government has directed the concerned authorities to look into the Aadhaar and the first dose certificate and make instructions to the concerned beneficiary to this effect. A high-level review meeting on corona prevention measures was held at GHMC headquarters on Monday.



Ministers Talsani Srinivas Yadav, Mahmood Ali, the mayor and the deputy mayor took some key decisions at the meeting. It has been decided to set up a Coordinating Committee comprising of GHMC Commissioner, Hyderabad District Collector, Joint Director of Drug Control, District Medical Officer as members to review the availability of beds, oxygen, remedies, etc. in the hospitals of the city from time to time. The committee is expected to assess the situation from time to time and take immediate action.



Minister Talsani directed the officials at the meeting to set up adequate helplines for patients and their relatives to take immediate action on corona related issues along with the vaccination process.



The meeting suggested that home isolations should be increased rather than hospitals and Annapurna dining centres should be set up at hospitals. Ministers stated that corona cases have been declining as various government departments are working in coordination and effectively.



He said the disease was under control due to house surveys and fever tests. In case of emergency, facilities should be provided in the rural medical centres as oxygen supply centres. Sanitation programs also benefit from hypochlorite sprays, as well as fire services' assistance to spray programs.



As the monsoon season is on the way, the dredging work in the rivers is expected to be completed soon.

During the meeting, Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi said that the second phase of inspections on sanitation programs would begin on Tuesday. She said circle-wise isolation centres have been set up in advance to be utilized for the needs. All facilities are being provided here for corona victims.



The meeting was attended by GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Hyderabad Collector Swetha Mahanti, Hyderabad Additional Commissioner of Police Anil Kumar, senior officials of the respective departments, superintendents of major hospitals and others. The meeting was of the view that the police were working well for the implementation of the lockdown and the people were also acting with awareness.

