Telangana Government Issues Official Statement on HCU Land Dispute

The Telangana government has officially stated that 400 acres of land in dispute near the University of Hyderabad (HCU) belong to the state and not to the university. The clarification comes amid ongoing concerns and allegations regarding the land’s ownership and its use for developmental projects.

According to the government, the land in question was allocated to a private entity 21 years ago. Following a prolonged legal battle, the state has now regained control of it. The government has emphasised that no part of the Central University’s land is included in the development project and that even court proceedings have confirmed the land belongs to Telangana.

The statement also addresses environmental concerns, asserting that development activities in the area will not damage the natural rock formations. Furthermore, the government has clarified that the allocated land does not include any water bodies, as some have claimed. A recent survey has reportedly confirmed that not even an inch of the land belongs to HCU.

The Telangana government has warned that any opposition to development in this area could be considered contempt of court. It also alleged that certain groups are misleading students on the issue, potentially disrupting academic activities at the university.

Reaffirming its commitment to development, the government has urged all stakeholders to rely on verified facts rather than misinformation. The official statement aims to put an end to the controversy, stressing that legal and administrative processes have been followed in reclaiming and allocating the land.