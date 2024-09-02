Telangana Government Launches Free AI Training Initiative for Youth, Over 200 Students Enroll

Hyderabad: It sounds like there has been a significant development in the field of AI training in Telangana. Jayesh Ranjan, the Principal Secretary of the IT Department, has praised the initiative where Mata, an organization focused on educational initiatives, has partnered with TASK (Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge) to offer free online training in artificial intelligence to the youth of Telangana.

The agreement was signed by Mata Founder Srinivas and TASK CEO Shrikant Sinha at the TASK office in Masab Tank, Hyderabad. This initiative is particularly noteworthy because it offers four classes a week, each lasting two hours, specifically targeted at older students. The program is ongoing, having first launched in Kamareddy district, and has already seen over 200 students register, indicating a strong positive response from the community.

This effort aligns with the broader push to enhance digital literacy and skill development in the region, making advanced technologies like AI more accessible to the youth.