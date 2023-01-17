Telangana Government nod for transfer & promotion of teachers

Hyderabad: Eyeing to contain growing anger against the State government by the teachers ahead of the elections to the Teachers constituency of Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad, the government gave a nod for transfers and promotion of teachers working in the government and local body schools. More than 9,000 teachers are working in the government institutions.

A schedule for teachers' transfers and promotions will be released in about three days, said State Education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and added that the Head Masters (HMs) would be transferred followed by promotions to teachers. She said that transfer of teachers working in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas and Model Schools would also be taken up simultaneously.

The entire process will be done in a transparent manner through the web-based counselling system, the minister added and appealed the Teachers' Unions to cooperate in the smooth conduct of transfers and promotions.

The union leaders said that some cases were already pending regarding transfers and promotions in the High Court. The teachers unions also raised strong objections against GO 317. As per the GO, the District Collector and the concerned HOD in a particular district should be will be part of the allotment committee deciding on jobs and transfers for the district cadre posts. However, the teachers unions said that many teachers will be shifted to other districts under the new zonal system introduced after the creation of 23 new districts in addition to the 10 districts.

Now, the big challenge of the government is to convince the teachers on transfers and promotions with an assurance of protecting their service and the nativity. The other major challenge is to convince the teachers working in the districts covered under Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad teachers constituency. Teachers union leaders said that the fresh decision of the teachers 'promotions and transfers will help to woo the teaching community to vote in favour of the candidate who will fight the elections with the support of BRS party.