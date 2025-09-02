Live
Telangana Government Offers Compensation for Rain-Induced Losses
Hyderabad: The Congress-led government in Telangana has allocated Rs. 1.30 crore as compensation for families affected by the recent heavy rains. In a decisive move, they have announced ex-gratia payments for those who lost loved ones or livestock due to the extreme weather conditions.
Under the new directive, families of deceased individuals will receive Rs. 5 lakh in compensation. For livestock losses, families could be eligible for up to Rs. 4 lakh. Additionally, if an individual loses a single goat or sheep, they will be compensated with Rs. 5,000.
This compensation scheme will benefit residents of the districts most impacted by the rains, including Kamareddy, Medak, Asifabad, Suryapet, Bhuvanagiri, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Mulugu, Mahabubnagar, and Sircilla. The Telangana government has instructed the respective collectors to implement these measures without delay.