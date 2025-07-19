Telangana Government on Alert Amid Heavy Rains

The Telangana government has taken precautionary measures in response to heavy rainfall in Bhagyanagaram. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has issued critical directives to relevant authorities and urged residents in low-lying areas to remain vigilant.

In light of the situation, Minister Prabhakar confirmed that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is closely monitoring the rainfall patterns in Hyderabad. He emphasised the importance of reporting any issues in these vulnerable areas to the authorities promptly.

"We have already alerted the GHMC Commissioner, District Collector, Hydra Commissioner, Police Commissioner, and Waterworks officials," said Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. "Residents should not be concerned; our staff is actively working to remove accumulated rainwater throughout the city."

He further noted that authorities are coordinating efforts across 141 locations affected by water logging and are dedicated to resolving any issues promptly to ensure public safety. The Minister reassured citizens that GHMC, Revenue, and Police officials are prepared to address any challenges that may arise swiftly.

Minister Prabhakar concluded by encouraging the public to remain calm and to inform the authorities immediately in the event of any emergencies.