Telangana Government plans to club over 100 Revenue Acts in single law

Hyderabad: After the State government has introduced the New Record of Rights (NRoR) Bill 2024 towards replacing Dharani with Bhumata, it is preparing for bringing in considerable change in laws with an aim to bring 124 revenue acts under a single umbrella through a comprehensive ‘Revenue Law’.

According to sources, this new RoR will open a gateway for resolving other matters of concern besides litigation of agriculture lands and will avoid any future trouble for even other property related issues. For instance, this New RoR draft which is public domain and aims at addressing the grievances related to agricultural lands suggests a separate Record of Rights for Abadi and Non-Agricultural lands. The Section 4 ‘Preparation and Maintenance of Record of Rights in all lands’ says that whenever a resurvey or survey is conducted in a village by the Government, the RoR in all lands in that village shall be updated.

“The New RoR draft opens up provision for separate RoR is created for Abadi land. The State government is keen to come up with all the Revenue Acts under a single umbrella. This will remove all the hassles related to different types of properties,” explains one of the committee members of Dharani panel.

The previous government which has come up with Dharani in 2020 has failed to get the funds from Centre on SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas).

The scheme aimed to cover all the rural inhabited (Abadi) areas of the States, about 7 lakh villages across the country. It is said that Telangana which has 15,000 villages, if the New RoR Act comes into force, the Abadi lands can have a separate record, as there is provision and Centre’s funds can be sought.

“RoR for Abadi lands will be created and just like farmers getting passbooks, even the house or plot owners will have proof created under the new provision. The 2020 Act has removed the link between RoR and Village records. In this draft bill there is provision of updating village records, immediately after RoR. People can easily avail the provision of bank loans, can sell their land easily, property values will increase besides bringing progress and prosperity to villages, if separate RoR created for Abadi lands,” he added.