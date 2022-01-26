Telangana Government prepares action plan to meet water needs by 2051

Hyderabad: Though the State government has increased water supply, authorities are going to come up with a proper action plan as there is more need of water supply. The city is in for a massive expansion to meet water needs by 2051.

To accomplish this, need the Municipal Administration and Urban Development and IT Industry Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation for the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Phase-II project on Monday.

Speaking at the stone-laying ceremony for road widening works at Bachupally, he said drinking water supply in Bachupally and Quthbullapur was pathetic before the State was formed. People were aware of hardships they faced in the previous years.

KTR on Tuesday inaugurated Pranavayu Urban Forest Park along with a sports park in Gajularamaram and a multipurpose function hall at Bhagat Singh Nagar in Chintal. He launched various development works costing Rs 499.96 crore.