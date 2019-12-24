Telangana government releases EAMCET 2020 schedule, take a look

The educational department officials have released the schedule for the Engineering and Medicine entrance examination schedule in Telangana. Known to be prestigious EAMCET exam, the exam is scheduled for May 2 2020. Exam for Engineering entrance is scheduled for May 5, 6 and 7 while Agriculture and Pharmacy Test is scheduled for May 9 and 11. The PE-CET is scheduled for May 13. Officials said ICET will be conducted on May 20 and 21.

On the other hand, the schedule of examinations of tenth class in Telangana has already released. SSC Board released the schedule of 10th Annual Examinations in Telangana couple of weeks ago. The exams will be conducted from March 19 to April 6, 2020. While the intermediate exams is scheduled from March 4 to March 20, 2020.