Telangana government releases Rs 1,500 crore road bills 

Hyderabad: In spite of financial constraints, the Telangana State Government has come to the rescue of the road contractors who have been waiting for the release of pending bills since the beginning of 2020-2021 financial year.

The government on Saturday released Rs 1,500 crore for payments to the agencies engaged in the road development projects and another Rs 250 crore to clear the bills pertaining to the construction of government buildings this year.

The decision to release funds was taken by the government following several pleas made by the Telangana Builders Associations to clear the bills and address their monetary hurdles to continue in the profession.