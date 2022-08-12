Telangana government to hold grand Vajrotsavulu closing ceremony on August 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government will organise the closing ceremony celebrations of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavulu on a grand scale on August 22, at LB Stadium. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and other celebrities will participate in the celebrations.

The Committee of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavulu headed by TRS senior leader and MP K Keshav Rao held a meeting at BRK Bhavan here on Thursday and discussed about the plan of action for the closing ceremony celebrations. State Ministers P Sabitha Indra Reddy, T Srinivas Yadav, Srinivas Goud, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials were present in the meeting and discussed about the arrangements.

Keshav Rao said that that the ongoing 15-day celebrations of Swatanthra Bharata Vajrotsavulu are drawing overwhelming response from all sections of people including students. Majority of the people are voluntarily taking part in the celebrations. He said the closing ceremony celebrations will be held at LB Stadium from 3 am to 6 pm on August 22 and people from all parts of the State have been invited to attend the celebrations.

The State government has planned to conduct a lot of events, including patriotic songs by noted playback singer Shankar Mahadevan, laser show, cultural programmes and dances on the closing day. Film stars and other noted personalities are invited to grace the occasion.

Meanwhile, the government also decided to organise a mass National Anthem programme at 11.30 am on August 16. People will stand at their places and they sing the national anthem with one voice.