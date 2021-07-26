Telangana government to launch ration card distribution
The State government has decided to launch distribution of white ration cards in Jayashankar Bhupalapalle district.
The public representatives of the State will distribute the cards in all their respective Assembly constituencies. They will also distribute Rs 14 crore worth rice.
The authorities have made all arrangements for the distribution of ration cards which will benefit 8.65 lakh people.
The State will distribute 5,200 metric tones of rice by spending Rs 2,766 crore.
