Telangana Government to provide 4% quota in jobs to disabled: KTR

Hyderabad: The State government will provide four per cent reservations to the disabled in recruitment for government jobs, Industries Minister K Tarakarama Rao announced here on Friday. He was speaking after distributed various implements to disabled persons at LB Stadium here at the event organised by Disabled Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, The gathering included his Cabinet colleagues Sabita Indra Reddy and Ch Malla Reddy and Director of the Disabled Welfare Sailaja,

KTR observed that life of a human being becomes successful only when he understands the problems of his neighbours. He said the State government's main objective was to help the poor and physically challenged. 'It would feel happy only seeing smiles on their faces". The government had taken up several programmes for their welfare and was spending Rs.24.38 crore on distribution of implements.

He stated that the government was providing pre/post-metric scholarships to the disabled, operating skill development centers, besides paying Rs.3,016 as pension, It was allocating five per cent of 2 BHK houses to the disabled and had directed the collectors to implement the orders in all districts.

The minister stated that the government was giving Rs.125,145 under the 'Kalyana Lakshmi' and 'Shadi Mubarak' schemes to the disabled beneficiaries. He assured he would strive for the solution for the problems faced by the disabled by taking them to the notice of the Chief Minister of the State.