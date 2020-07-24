Telangana government urged to set up mobile units for plasma collection

Hyderabad: Telangana Plasma Donors Association (TPDA) president Gudur Narayana Reddy, who is also TPCC Treasurer, on Thursday urged Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan to direct the State government to establish mobile units for plasma collection to save the lives of people affected with Covid-19.



Narayana Reddy, who has recently recovered from Covid-19, expressed serious concern over the slow pace of convalescent plasma therapy to treat the Covid-19 patients in Telangana State. He appreciated the Governor for highlighting the importance of plasma donations during her recent visit to the ESIC Hospital. He said that the State government should take immediate measures to boost the use of plasma therapy for the treatment of Covid-19 cases.

The TPDA President said that plasma therapy was being implemented globally as one of the effective methods of treatment, especially in lieu of dedicated medicines to treat coronavirus patients.