Telangana government's decision on HCU land sparks controversy

Hyderabad: The Telangana government's latest decision regarding the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) land has triggered a major controversy. Against this backdrop, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, along with ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Professor Haragopal, held a special meeting with members of public associations.

Following the discussions, Minister Sridhar Babu addressed the media, stating that misconceptions and doubts were being spread regarding the issue. He alleged that both the BJP and BRS were attempting to create confusion over the matter. He clarified that around 400 acres of land in Gachibowli had been under legal dispute for decades and that the government had not taken away any land directly linked to HCU students, faculty, or staff.

Sridhar Babu further claimed that certain individuals and affiliated organisations were misleading the public. He revealed that discussions had already been held with the HCU vice-chancellor and registrar regarding the land. The minister noted that for several years, the university lacked proper documentation related to these lands, which had contributed to the ongoing legal disputes.

Standing on government's stance, Sridhar Babu asserted that the 400 acres in question were government property. He recalled that in 2003, the administration at the time had made an error regarding these lands. He reiterated that, as per former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s vision, public assets should be safeguarded and utilised for the welfare of the people.

The minister also accused the BJP and BRS of running a false campaign to escalate tensions. He pointed out that HCU falls under the purview of the central government, and since the Congress government came to power, it has expedited action on disputed lands stuck in legal battles.

Furthermore, Sridhar Babu assured that the government was committed to preserving natural rock formations, water bodies, and other environmental assets while working towards public welfare. He affirmed that all decisions regarding public property would be taken in a structured and lawful manner.