Telangana: Governor, CM greet people on Sankranti

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan wished that the festival of harvest – Sankranti would bring in abundant happiness, prosperity, and health to all the citizens of the Telangana State.

“The Makara Sankranthi has a great significance in our cultural horizon and is celebrated with a lot of gaiety and jubilation. Sankranthi celebrations represent the best in our ancient and glorious tradition and binds all sections together,” she said in a statement. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to Telangana people on the occasion of Sankranti festival.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that every house will be illuminated with new radiance by throwing away the darkness of the’ old detention’. The CM said that the new journey of the sunshine will usher in a new beginning and the light of the development along with welfare will spread across the state. Revanth Reddy wished people to celebrate the Bhogi with prosperity , Sankranti and Kanuma which marks the beginning of lights in their life, with abundant happiness. The CM said that people should celebrate the festival happily by enjoying the freedom in the ‘Praja Palana’ started in the Telangana state. The CM said that his government is committed to the welfare of all sections of people and to move the state on the development path.