Live
- Warangal: ‘BJP using Ram Mandir to hide its failures’
- Students share their ideas on Viksit Bharat@2047
- Bhaskarasya Yatha Tejo Makarasthasya Vardhate
- Fire breaks out in MLA's company in Chirala, no casualties reported
- Discover the enchanting allure of Lakshadweep
- The flavours of Andhra & Telangana coming alive during Sankranti
- A struggle between inclusivity & elitism
- ‘Traditional Indian Diet’ is the preferred choice
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 14 January, 2024
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 14 January, 2024
Just In
Telangana: Governor, CM greet people on Sankranti
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan wished that the festival of harvest – Sankranti would bring in abundant happiness, prosperity, and health to all the citizens of the Telangana State.
Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan wished that the festival of harvest – Sankranti would bring in abundant happiness, prosperity, and health to all the citizens of the Telangana State.
“The Makara Sankranthi has a great significance in our cultural horizon and is celebrated with a lot of gaiety and jubilation. Sankranthi celebrations represent the best in our ancient and glorious tradition and binds all sections together,” she said in a statement. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to Telangana people on the occasion of Sankranti festival.
The Chief Minister expressed hope that every house will be illuminated with new radiance by throwing away the darkness of the’ old detention’. The CM said that the new journey of the sunshine will usher in a new beginning and the light of the development along with welfare will spread across the state. Revanth Reddy wished people to celebrate the Bhogi with prosperity , Sankranti and Kanuma which marks the beginning of lights in their life, with abundant happiness. The CM said that people should celebrate the festival happily by enjoying the freedom in the ‘Praja Palana’ started in the Telangana state. The CM said that his government is committed to the welfare of all sections of people and to move the state on the development path.