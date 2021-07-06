Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan all praise for Vijaya Dairy

Hyderabad: Telangana State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday appreciated the diversified efforts of the Vijaya Dairy Telangana in promoting dairy products across the State.



Lauding the success of the Vijaya Dairy Telangana products, the Governor attributed the success to the concerted efforts of the dairy farmers, Vijaya Dairy Telangana functionaries and the staff, and other stakeholders.

The Governor was interacting with Vijaya Dairy Telangana functionaries after taking a look at various products displayed at the Vijaya Dairy exhibition at the historic Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan, here.

She called for the establishment of dairy units in tribal areas to improve their livelihoods and promote dairy products.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan asked the Vijaya Dairy authorities to establish one Vijaya Dairy Telangana outlet, to be run by Raj Bhavan Parivar women, at the Raj Bhavan Staff Quarters.