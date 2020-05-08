Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan distributes fruits kits to Raj Bhavan class IV

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has distributed fruit kits consisting of mosambi, water melon, banana, biscuits etc., to all Raj Bhavan class IV employees and security personnel, besides GHMC sanitary workers here at Raj Bhavan on Friday. It was donated by a NGO - "Friendly Welfare Services" and distributed in the presence of Justice Eswaraiah (Rtd). President, Friendly Welfare Services, Hariprasad Reddy, members Dr. Vijaya Bhaskar Goud, Suresh Gupta, Jajula Srinivas Goud, Sayanna, and others participated in the programme.

