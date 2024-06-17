Live
Telangana Governor greets people on Bakrid eve
Highlights
Hyderabad: Telangana Governor CP Radhakrishnan greeted people on the eve of the Bakrid festival. In a Raj Bhavan communique, the Governor wished all the Muslims of Telangana a blessed Bakrid (Eid Ul Adha) with happiness, peace and good health.
He said that the Bakrid festival symbolises the spirit of sacrifice and supreme devotion. It holds a special place in the Islamic faith, representing the values of sharing, charity, reverence, and assisting the needy. He expressed hope that the celebration of this festival further strengthens the spirit of brotherhood, service, and sacrifice.
By celebrating the ‘Bakrid’ festival in true spirit, "I am sure that peace, harmony, cooperation, compassion, and unity prevail in society," he added.
