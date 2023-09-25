Live
Just In
Telangana Governor interacts with eminent academicians
Hyderabad: As part of the Chancellor Connects Alumni, Telangana Governor , Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday interacted with all the State universites officials, eminent academicians, and those dealing with alumni affairs in educational institutions at Raj Bhavan Community Hall (Samskruthi).
Several principals and alumni of colleges and universities from across Telangana participated in event and they shared how alumni support has help the educational institutions to grow in all spheres.
Telangana Governor in 2020 has initiated the unique programme Chancellor Connects Alumni with the aim of connecting all alumni with their alma maters and strengthening the alma maters in all respects with the help of their alumni.
Interacting with academicians,Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, said I always dream the higher education in Telangana should be top. I want Telangana students to exemplify in all the fileds.Alumni are the biggest untapped resource for any institution and it is high time that their services must be channelized in a systematic and organised manner.
Best alumni will be rewarded in a special program that will be organised on October 31.By October 15 the alumnis should submit a data on the official website.