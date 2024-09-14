Telangana Govt. Announces Holidays on September 17 amid Vinayaka Immersion

In a significant move, the Telangana government has declared a public holiday in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area in observance of the Vinayaka immersion festival. This announcement applies to schools, colleges, and government employees, allowing them to participate in the festivities. The state has made an official statement confirming these holidays ahead of the celebrations scheduled to culminate on September 17, the day when the revered Ganapayya will be immersed.

As part of the immersion program, the government is implementing stringent security measures to ensure the safety of participants and onlookers. Large cranes will be stationed around Tank Bund to assist with the immersion process, demonstrating the government's commitment to facilitating a smooth event.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand has provided crucial guidance to the public regarding the Ganesh immersion festivities. He outlined comprehensive arrangements involving around 25,000 personnel to manage the event efficiently. The immersion will take place in coordination with various departments, ensuring that all aspects of the celebration are well-organized.

Commissioner Anand highlighted that the Khairatabad Ganesh immersion is expected to conclude by 1:30 PM. This year, there has been a 10 percent increase in the number of Ganesh idols, with estimates suggesting that there may be around one lakh idols to immerse in total. Vinayaka immersions will be conducted at Hussainsagar over the course of four days.

The government and police are keen to ensure that the festival is celebrated safely and joyfully, inviting the participation of the community while maintaining order throughout the events.