Telangana govt. announces notification for new liquor shops
The government of Telangana has announced the opening of applications for new liquor shops, inviting submissions from tomorrow (Friday) until 18 October. The allocation of licences will be determined through a draw scheduled for 23 October.
The new licences will remain valid from 1 December 2025 until 30 November 2027. The tender fee has been increased to £3 lakh, up from the previous rate of £2 lakh, which marks an increment of £1 lakh. Applicants will benefit from the option to pay this fee in six instalments rather than in a single lump sum.
The current licence period for existing liquor shops is set to expire on 30 November. It is also noteworthy that individuals convicted under the Excise Act of 1968 will be deemed ineligible to apply for new liquor shops. Within the state's 2,620 existing liquor outlets, there is a 15 per cent reservation for Gowdas, 10 per cent for Scheduled Castes, and 5 per cent for Scheduled Tribes.