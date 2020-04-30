Telangana govt. appoints nodal officers for stranded persons during lockdown

The Telangana government has appointed nodal officers for the movement of persons stranded during the lockdown. Sandeep Kumar, secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Jitender, ADGP (law and order) have been appointed as nodal officers. The orders pertaining to this effect were released by the state chief secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday.

Somesh Kumar in a meeting with officials said that the centre has directed all the states to produce the details of the persons stranded in their respective states. "The centre also asked to provide transport arrangements to send the stranded to their states in coordination with Telangana nodal authority. The stranded will be screened and issued passes if they are asymptomatic," the CS said.

People who are stranded in Telangana State and wish to move to their native States can contact their native States for necessary transport arrangement. Later, the Telangana government will issue travel passes to the people after screening them. The nodal officers will be assisted by a team of officers to make necessary arrangements for the smooth movement of stranded persons.