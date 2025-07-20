Telangana govt awards singer Rahul Sipligunj Rs 1 Crore

The Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, has fulfilled his promise to renowned singer Rahul Sipligunj by announcing a cash award of Rs 1 crore in celebration of the Bonala festival.

Rahul Sipligunj, who hails from the old town, has experienced a meteoric rise in his career, culminating in international recognition with the song "Naatu Naatu" from the acclaimed film "RRR." In a statement, Chief Minister Reddy praised Sipligunj as a role model for the youth of Telangana, highlighting his accomplishments through hard work and perseverance.

During a program prior to the last elections, Reddy, then president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), pledged financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to Sipligunj, assuring that a substantial cash award would be forthcoming once the Congress government was in power.

At the recent Gaddar Awards, Reddy specifically mentioned Sipligunj and hinted that an official announcement would be forthcoming. True to his word, on this occasion of Bonala festival at Patabasti, he presented Sipligunj with a significant financial token of appreciation. The singer expressed his gratitude towards the Revanth government for their support.