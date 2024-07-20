Telangana Govt defers Group-II exam, likely to be held in late Dec

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has said that the government will consider postponing Group-2 exams, and in all probability, they will be held in the last week of December.

Bhatti Vikramarka who met Group-2 candidates at the Secretariat here on Friday said that the possibility of holding the exam in December last week would be discussed with the officials. He also gave instructions to the Telangana Public Service Commission chairman (TGPSC) Mahender Reddy to examine the issue of postponement of Group-2 exam as appealed by the unemployed youth.

Bhatti Vikramarka said that in a span of three months, 54,000 vacant posts were filled. The job calendar would be announced after identifying the vacant posts and competitive examinations would be held without any overlapping, he said.

Observing that Telangana State was achieved with the objective of providing jobs to youth, the Deputy CM noted that had the previous government filled vacancies in the last 10 years, lakhs of families would have been settled by now. “Revanth Reddy as the PCC chief and I as the CLP leader made the issues raised by the unemployed as our party’s election agenda,” he recalled and added that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stated clearly that the sooner Telangana youth get jobs, the better.

The Deputy CM said that if job notifications were delayed, the government would be spared of salary burden. “But our government is not thinking like that. We are keen that our youth should settle down and their families should prosper. We are answerable to our conscience as we made an election promise,” he said.

The Deputy CM said that the government was taking speedy measures for revamping of education system. He advised the youth not to fall into the trap of some vested interests. “If you threaten or resort to blackmail at the instance of some selfish persons, you will get entangled in cases and ultimately you alone will suffer,” he cautioned.

The government is going to inaugurate Ambedkar Knowledge Centres in every Assembly constituency in a few days for the benefit of those preparing for competitive examinations. These knowledge centres were being set up with modern technology and free online coaching will be offered to those preparing for competitive exams from 10 am to 5 pm, he added.

Vikramarka said that the government would make a detailed examination of every issue raised by the unemployed. “You are our children. Our desire is that resources of the State and your intelligence should not go waste. This Indiramma government will hundred per cent listen to your problems and resolve them,” he said.