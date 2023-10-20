Live
- Majority of MPC members want RBI to keep hawk’s eye on inflation
- Top programming languages to upskill
- Sarthak Chavan, Abdul Basim grab pole positions in National Motorcycle Racing Championship
- GITAM celebrates World Kuchipudi Day
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Tension grips the house as Ankita engages in heated argument with Khanzaadi
- Hyundai Motor India Ltd delivers Alcazar cars to CRPF in Secunderabad
- This Week's Scholarships for Students
- MomWaliDiwali Festive Campaign Unveils the Magic of Family Bonds Amidst Mundane Cleaning Chores
- Voice of the Adolescent Survey by Happiest Health reveals what parents should do differently
- The first Randomisation of VV pats and EVMs completed: DC
Just In
Telangana govt. gives posting to several IPS officers across the state
Highlights
The government of Telangana has issued orders giving postings to several IPS officers in the state.
The government of Telangana has issued orders giving postings to several IPS officers in the state.
According to the details, Ranganath appointed as TSPSA Joint Director, Rajendra Prasad as Deputy Director, Srinivas Reddy as CID SP, Venkateswarlu as Grey Hounds SP, Nikhitha Pant as South West Zone DCP, Rohit Raj as South East Zone DCP, R Venkateswarlu as Traffic DCP, Sunitha Mohan as Peddapalli DCP.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS