Telangana govt. gives posting to several IPS officers across the state

The government of Telangana has issued orders giving postings to several IPS officers in the state.

According to the details, Ranganath appointed as TSPSA Joint Director, Rajendra Prasad as Deputy Director, Srinivas Reddy as CID SP, Venkateswarlu as Grey Hounds SP, Nikhitha Pant as South West Zone DCP, Rohit Raj as South East Zone DCP, R Venkateswarlu as Traffic DCP, Sunitha Mohan as Peddapalli DCP.