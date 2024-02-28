Telangana govt. likely to release DSC notification tomorrow

A mega DSC (District Selection Committee) notification for teacher recruitment in the state is expected to be released either tomorrow or Friday. The exam is planned to be conducted online over a period of ten days in the 3rd week of May, with the exam schedule already finalized. To accommodate the anticipated increase in applications compared to the previous DSC, officials are working on software to process applications from the old notification. The education department is leveraging technology from question papers to results to streamline the recruitment process.

The Education Department has proposed a total of 11,062 teacher posts and has received permission from the Finance Department, paving the way for the imminent release of the notification. While the notification was initially scheduled for Wednesday, final touches to the software design caused a slight delay. This year's notification includes an increase in posts compared to the previous year's 5,089 vacancies, necessitating the cancellation of the old notification to make way for new posts.

Of the 11,062 posts, it is estimated that 6,500 positions will be filled by Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) directly, with some uncertainty remaining regarding School Assistant (SA) vacancies due to legal disputes regarding promotions. It is expected that 1,500 to 2,000 SA posts may be filled directly through the upcoming DSC recruitment. The advertisement is expected to encompass various positions, including language scholars, Physical Education Teachers (PETs), and other roles.

Last year, 1,77,502 applications were received for the DSC, and approximately 4 lakh individuals have already qualified in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). Officials anticipate a significant increase in applications this year due to the higher number of available posts.