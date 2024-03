Telangana: Govt nominates chairmen for 37 corporations

Hyderabad: State government nominated chairmen for 37 Corporations on a single day on Saturday. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s close aide Patel Ramesh Reddy has been appointed as the Chairman of Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation. State Youth Congress president K Shiva Sena Reddy has been nominated as Chairman of Sports Authority of Telangana.

TPCC ST Cell president Bellaiah Naik is given the post of Telangana Girijana Cooperative Finance Development Corporation. INTUC leader Janak Prasad is nominated as Chairman of Minimum Wages Advisory Board. The government nominated N Giridhar Reddy as the Chairman of Telangana State Film Development Corporation.

Minority leader MA Faheem is nominated Chairmen of Telangana Foods.