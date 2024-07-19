Live
Just In
Telangana govt. Postpones TGPSC Group-2 Exam to December
In a significant decision, Telangana government has announced the postponement of the Group-2 exam to the month of December.
In a significant decision, Telangana government has announced the postponement of the Group-2 exam to the month of December. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has rescheduled the exam, originally scheduled for August 7 and 8, following requests from candidates to postpone it due to the ongoing District Selection Committee (DSC) exams.
The decision to postpone the Group-2 exam was taken after discussions with candidates who had been urging the government to reschedule both the DSC and Group-2 exams due to their proximity. With 783 posts available in Group-2, a total of 5.51 lakh candidates have applied for the exam. The new dates for the Group-2 exam will be announced soon by the TGPSC.
Last year, TGPSC had issued a job advertisement for Group-2 with 783 posts spread across 18 departments. The application process took place from January 18 to February 16, 2023, attracting a large number of applicants from across the state. This marks the fourth time that the Group-2 exam has been postponed due to various reasons.
The government's decision to postpone the Group-2 exam to December comes as a relief to candidates who have been juggling preparations for both the DSC and Group-2 exams. This move is seen as a positive step to accommodate the requests of the candidates and ensure a smooth conduct of the examination process.