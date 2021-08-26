Telangana: Govt. releases another Rs. 500 crore for Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad

The Telangana government on Thursday released another Rs. 500 crore for the Dalit Bandhu scheme being implemented as a pilot project in Huzurabad constituency. As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the state SC Corporation today released another Rs. 500 crore to the Karimnagar Collector's account for the management of the pilot project of the Telangana Dalit Bandhu scheme.



It is learned that the CM KCR has announced that Rs 2,000 crore will be allocated for the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Shalapally. So far, the state government has disbursed Rs. 1,500 crore in four phases and now with tue release of Rs. 500 crores, a total of Rs. 2000 crore released for the scheme.



The government will implement this scheme for all the Dalits in the constituency with Rs 2,000 crore. The government authorities have already made arrangements at the field level to undertake the project.

