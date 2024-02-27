Telangana govt. releases guidelines for subsidised gas cylinder for Rs. 500

Telangana Government has introduced the Mahalaxmi Scheme Guidelines, aimed at providing subsidies to OMC companies and facilitating cash payments to consumers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanisms. The monitoring and oversight of the scheme will be conducted under the supervision of district collectors to ensure effective implementation.

As part of the Congress government's commitment to delivering on its guarantees, the Mahalaxmi Scheme has been initiated to fulfill another pledge. It has been specified that this scheme will be accessible to individuals holding a ration card, with the provision of a gas cylinder for Rs. 500. It also stated that the number of cylinders provided will be the average consumption of last three years.

Additionally, the government has outlined plans to provide monthly subsidies to gas companies to support the implementation of the scheme.



The introduction of the Mahalakshmi Scheme signifies the government's efforts to enhance access to essential services and provide financial support to both consumers and companies in the energy sector. By streamlining subsidy payments and ensuring targeted assistance to those in need, the scheme aims to promote affordability and availability of gas cylinders for eligible beneficiaries.