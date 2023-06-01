Telangana govt. sanctions Rs. 15 crore for Bonalu, Talasani asks temples to submit applications

Telangana Animal Husbandry and Cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav revealed that Rs. 15 crores have been allocated for the temples for Bonalu festival and suggested that the temple committees should submit applications within a week for the financial assistance provided by the government.



He said that the government will provide financial assistance to the temples which are not under the purview of Endowment department for Bonala festivals and reminded that every year financial assistance is provided to the temples which are not under the purview of the Endowment department for the maintenance of Bonalu. The minister has also clarified that the government has decided to provide financial assistance before Bonalu festival begins.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav explained that Bonalu festival will start in Golconda on June 22 followed by Secunderabad Mahankali Bonalu on July 9 and Old City Bonas on July 16. The minister said that the government will make all arrangements to organise the Ashad Bonalu festival in a peaceful manner as every year.