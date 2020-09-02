Telangana govt. sets up corona care centres in all districts

With the rise in the coronavirus in Telangana, the government has set up corona care centres across all the districts in the state, said the medical and health care officials.

Earlier, the corona care centres which were confined to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. "At present, there are 90 corona care centres in the state having 8,688 beds," said the officials.

The coronavirus care centres have been set up for the people having difficulties to stay in home quarantine. The patients can produce the test reports and get admitted into the centre.

JNTU college in Manthani of Karimnagar, Polytechnic college in Parakal in Warangal, Sharada engineering college in Khammam, various schools and colleges in other districts have been turned as quarantine centres. Meanwhile, hotels like Novotel, Radisson, The Manohara and other five star hotels have been turned as corona care centres.

There are around 14 corona care centres in Hyderabad which are under government's control and 13 private quarantine centres. All the centres established across the state will run by the government except some hotels and private centres in Hyderabad and one in Siddipet.